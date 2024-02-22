Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.04. The company had a trading volume of 562,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.49. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.