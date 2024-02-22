MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.10

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 143755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.39.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

