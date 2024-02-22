Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $406.22

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $406.22 and last traded at $405.05, with a volume of 39398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

