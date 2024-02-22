My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $259,510.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005335 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

