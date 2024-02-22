National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $557.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $84.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 695.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

