NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006251 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $170.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00070885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

