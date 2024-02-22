NEAR Protocol Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $169.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,166,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

