Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) Financial Comparison

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nerdy and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80 iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than iHuman.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16% iHuman 17.78% 21.64% 13.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nerdy and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.17 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -6.38 iHuman $1.03 billion 0.12 $15.92 million $0.48 4.79

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iHuman beats Nerdy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

