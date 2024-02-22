Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $70,915.68 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

