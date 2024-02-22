Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 485,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 271,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

