New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 946,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The stock has a market cap of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.