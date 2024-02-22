Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 5.3%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 8,182,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,385,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

