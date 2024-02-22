NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.600 EPS.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE traded up $19.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.50. 1,503,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,782. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.15. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NICE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NICE by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.