Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

