Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

