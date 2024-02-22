Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.2 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $13.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.43. The company had a trading volume of 199,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

