NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s current price.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 603,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,559. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovoCure by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

