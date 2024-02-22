Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.82

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 33199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVZMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVZMY

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.