Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.82

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 33199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on NVZMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVZMY
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.