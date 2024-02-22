NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Up 1%

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 25,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $375.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,789,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,982,000 after acquiring an additional 257,856 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 640,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.