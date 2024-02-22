Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.66

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 100062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
