nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.27

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 747590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

