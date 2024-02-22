nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NVT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,899. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

