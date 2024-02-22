NYL Investors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NYL Investors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 1,268,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,568. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

