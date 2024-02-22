NYL Investors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $25.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

