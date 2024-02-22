NYL Investors LLC Has $31.46 Million Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 1.69% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 338,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,541. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

