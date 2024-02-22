NYL Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

