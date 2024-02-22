Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Oil States International Stock Performance

OIS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 412,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,064. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oil States International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.