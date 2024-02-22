Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 6.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 844,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,695,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

