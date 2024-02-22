OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $457,992.16 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $457,992.16 and $26,963.46 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

