ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5 million-$37.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 330,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,924. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,360 shares of company stock worth $1,154,784. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ON24 by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.