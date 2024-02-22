Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.09

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 3141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$76.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

