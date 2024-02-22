Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $118.68 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12384681 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $29,442,905.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

