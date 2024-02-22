Ordinals Price Tops $64.76 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $139.05 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $64.76 or 0.00126000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 64.6119372 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $154,080,657.46 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

