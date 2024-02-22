ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 77,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 in the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.