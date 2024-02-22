OUTFRONT Media Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.7% per year over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a dividend payout ratio of 169.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NYSE:OUT traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 9,195,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

