Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.40-$1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.4 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 27.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

