Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.13

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $16,431.66 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00508826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00133806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00050105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00146126 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00026941 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,820,047 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.