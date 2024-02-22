Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,178,500.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,252,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,052,648. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 252.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

