Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.39.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,582,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,722. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

