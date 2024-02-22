Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.13

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 24320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,546,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

