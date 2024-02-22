PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

