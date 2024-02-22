Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 166,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

