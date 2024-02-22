Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $95,955.20 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 558,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.