Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.28. 7,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

