Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Sells $246,440.64 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.