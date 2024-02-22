PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,590,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,808,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 162.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.