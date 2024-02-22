Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $91.19. 4,161,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

