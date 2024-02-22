Piper Sandler Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $103.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

Etsy stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,217. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

