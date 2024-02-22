Piper Sandler Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,506,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650,164. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.