Piper Sandler Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $63.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 686,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

